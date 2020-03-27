|
Martha Jayne Ashford FORT WORTH -- Martha Jayne Ashford, of Fort Worth, passed away Wed., March 25, 2020 in Fort Worth. SERVICE: Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m., Fri., March 27, Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. Funeral: 10 a.m., Sat., March 28, Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home Chapel. Interment: Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Due to the current health climate, there will be a livestream of the services on the Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home Facebook page. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bluebonnethills.com. If you wish to send floral condolences in honor of Martha Jayne Ashford, you may call Lilium Florals, 817-589-1566, or donate to in her name. She will always be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and a great friend to all who knew and loved her. She was born on June 18, 1922 in Caviness, Texas to Arthur Caviness and Lola Manhart. Martha graduated from Paris High School, and later attended Paris Junior College. She left home at the age of 19, to work at the Pentagon in 1941. She later was united in Holy Matrimony with Malcolm Ashford on November 22, 1945. She was also an avid Texas Rangers fan. Martha was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Lola; her husband, Malcolm; her daughter, Pam; and her siblings, Dorothy, June, Tidy, and A. C. SURVIVORS: son, Mark (Wendy) Ashford; daughter, Lisa (Terry) Hoote; grandchildren, Heather (Chris), Daniel (Ashley), and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Lydia, Levi, Autumn and Tyler.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 27, 2020