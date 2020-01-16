|
|
Martha Joan Hanson ARLINGTON -- Martha Joan Hanson went home to be with the Lord on Sunday evening, January 12. 2020. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Saturday, January 18, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Parkdale Cemetery, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 17, at the funeral home. Joan was born on November 22, 1933 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Paul William Olson and Vera Mae Lamson Olson. She led an incredible life and was involved in a multitude of enterprises including commercial building, raising show horses, real estate and many others. Her wit, intelligence and drive made her a force to be reckoned with right up to the end. In addition to her many endeavors, she was known for her incredible painting skills, her mastery of musical instruments and her outstanding writing. It would not be wrong to call her a true Renaissance woman! As the center of the party and the provider of much fun as well as the love she had for her family, she will be greatly missed. She is with her Lord and her previously deceased husband Roger Jack Hanson who preceded her in death 25 years ago. We rejoice that she is in heaven and we will one day be reunited. SURVIVORS: She will be greatly missed by her 3 children, Kathy Lincoln and husband, Scott, David Hanson and wife, Kathy, and Karen Buckles and husband, Larry; sister, Janet Datema; along with her 8 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 16, 2020