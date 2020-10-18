Martha Landis
June 30, 1925 - October 16, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Martha Ann Landis, 95, peacefully passed from this life to the next at her daughter's home on Friday, October 16, 2020, from natural causes.
The family will have a private Christian burial. Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Arlington TX, or to a charity of your choice
.
Martha was born on June 30, 1925 in Indiana to Earle and Bertha Critser. She grew up in Flint, MI where she attended St. Matthews for 12 years. She was always grateful for the education and the good care that she received from the IHM sisters. They instilled a strong Catholic faith in her that sustained her throughout her life.
She went to nursing school after high school and proudly became a Registered Nurse, graduating from Wayne State University. Martha worked in several areas of nursing, including obstetrics and home health care. As a home health care administrator, she was part of a delegation that persuaded Congress to allow Medicare payment for home health services.
Though Martha was proud of her nursing career, nothing brought her more happiness than her family. (Though she did enjoy playing bridge and gambling too!) She married Ivan Myer Landis in 1960, and they raised three children, Cathy, Mary, and Tom. Martha adored her 6 grandchildren. She loved dying Easter eggs and baking Thanksgiving pies with them. They usually ended up with at least one pie per person! Christmas was her favorite time of year, mostly because of the time spent with family.
Martha will be remembered for her quick wit and her contagious laugh and smile. She had a hat for every outfit and prided herself in being called "The Hat Lady." Even when she didn't feel well, she rarely complained. The room was brighter when she was in it!
Martha was preceded in death by her son, Tom, her husband, Ivan, as well as her sisters Rita Critser and Rosemary Schmidt.
Survivors: Daughters, Cathy (Steve) Buckingham and Mary Miller of Arlington; grandchildren, James (Jacki) Buckingham, Dan Buckingham, Brian Buckingham, Sandra Miller, Christian Miller, and Everitt Miller.