Martha Lou Griffith WHITNEY--Martha Lou Griffith, 81, passed away on December 4, 2019, in Mansfield. SERVICE: A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Whitney Church of Christ with Mr. Bruce Martin and Mr. Glen Newberry officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery near Whitney, Texas. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019 at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: may be made to Foster's Home for Children, P.O. Box 978, Stephenville, Texas 76401. Martha was born on October 10, 1938, in Nacona, Texas, to Walter "Sonny" and Margaret (Howard) Brooks. In 1955, she graduated from Wichita Falls High School and then went to work for Texaco. On October 24, 1958, she married Charles Griffith. With her husband, she started Griffith Construction, which later became Southland Contracting, where they were joined by their sons, Clay and Kevin. She was a very faithful and active member of Whitney Church of Christ where she taught the children's Sunday School. Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Charlie Griffith on December 19, 2006, and her oldest son, Jay Griffith on April 24, 2017. SURVIVORS: include her children, Clay Griffith of Hillsboro and Kevin Griffith of Burleson; four grandchildren, Jennifer Griffith, Roslea Griffith, K.C. Neff and husband, John and Kelly Miller and husband, Lane; and seven great-grandchildren, Sean Griffith, Gavin Griffith, Mariah Griffith, Travis Griffith, Jodie Neff, Maddie Neff and Jacob Neff; and her sister, Mary Ruth Cato and husband, Carol of Plano.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2019