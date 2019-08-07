|
|
Martha Nelson ElsHoltz FORT WORTH--Martha ElsHoltz, 90, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, send donations to Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership Foundation. Martha Jean Nelson was born in San Antonio, Texas, on June 7, 1929. Her family moved to Fort Worth when she was 2 years of age. Martha graduated from Paschal High School. She attended TCU while modeling at Koslow's as well as many other stores. In the early 1950s, Martha moved to New York City where she became an established model, displaying clothes on runways. She also appeared in "Harper's Bazaar" and "Vogue" magazines and appeared on television on Dave Garroway's "Today" show; and was interviewed on the Cindy Adams show. She also graduated from the New York School of Interior Design. Martha returned to Fort Worth upon her marriage in 1971. She had one son, Gary Shannon ElsHoltz, who preceded her in death. Upon her divorce several years later, Martha taught modeling at the Powers School of Modeling and became a successful photographer, doing "shoots" for models and weddings. She enjoyed singing in the choir at the Methodist Church and participated in the DTS and Who's Who Organization. SURVIVORS: Martha is survived by her cousin, John Grant; and many beloved friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 7, 2019