Martha Rhodes Flowers FORT WORTH--Martha Rhodes Flowers, 92, passed away peacefully at her home in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday, March 28, 2019, while attended by her devoted granddaughter and caregiver, Heather Gillis, LVN. VISITATION: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Greenwood Chapel, 3100 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth. Martha was born July 26, 1926, to Sam and Lillie Rhodes in a rural region of western Tennessee; she was one of 11 brothers and sisters. She was married to the late Tilford Lee Flowers of Memphis, Tenn. Martha leaves a legacy of godliness and service to others. She was a devoted nurse for six years at Campbell's Clinic Orthopedic Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., then at Fort Worth Children's Hospital (Cook Children's) in Fort Worth, Texas, for 31 years. She retired at the age of 75 and went on to volunteer at Cook Children's becoming Volunteer of the Year in 2005 at the age of 78 - during her time as a volunteer (2001-2009), she accumulated 1,548 hours. Martha gave of herself as president of the Oaklawn Elementary School PTA, as Sunday School teacher at Polytechnic Baptist Church, and as an active member of Oaklawn Neighborhood Crime Watch. She was a devoted Democrat fluent in local and national politics. She was a devoted fan of the Texas Rangers. Martha was a devoted animal lover and provided home to many strays over the years. She was a beloved mother and mother-in-law; always giving of herself; teaching and loving. SURVIVORS: Sons, Gene Flowers (Molly) of Dallas and Lee Flowers (Donna) of Fort Worth; and her beloved sister, Carolyn Frazier of Monroe, Mich. A very heartfelt thank you to Yvette, Noemi, Suzanna and Norma of Right at Home for four years of skillful loving care. And to Berry Street Animal Hospital for years of loving skillful care to Martha's pets.



