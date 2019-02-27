|
|
Martha Ruth Patterson ARLINGTON--Martha Ruth Patterson, 89, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: 3 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. Friday prior to the service. Interment: Private family burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Dallas. Ruth was born April 22, 1929, in Stamford to John Thomas Wallace and Lena May Harlan Wallace. The family moved to Dallas in 1936 and were members of Ross Avenue Baptist Church. It was there that she met the love of her life, Robert Patterson, in 1949. An Arlington resident since 1962, she was a member of First Baptist Church. She was a registered nurse and instructor at the University of Texas at Arlington in the Nursing Program for over 17 years. Ruth was preceded in death by her son, John Wallace Patterson, in 2012. SURVIVORS: Husband of 67 years, Robert Albert Patterson; son, Robert Albert Patterson Jr.; daughter, Elizabeth Patterson Malone; brother, William Harlan Wallace and wife, Jamesene; grandchildren, Justin Luke Malone and wife, Katelyn, and Anne Elizabeth Hillin and husband, Patrick; and six great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 27, 2019