Martha Salinas Cortez FORT WORTH--Martha Salinas Cortez, wife, mother and grandmother, joined her Heavenly Father on Saturday, April 6, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 11:30 a.m Thursday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Martha passed peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. Martha, 88, was a lifelong resident of Fort Worth, Texas. She worked many years for El Tango Restaurant, and then managed the Rocket Ballroom. She was born to Aurelia O. Salinas and Juan A. Salinas and she was one of 13 children. Martha was preceded in death by husband, Alphonso R. Cortez; and daughter, Juanita A. Cortez. SURVIVORS: Son, John G. Cortez and wife, Esther; daughter, Anna Marie Gonzales and husband, Gonzalo; grandchildren, Steven Anthony Gonzales, Rudy Max Gonzales, Aurelia Yvette Cortez and John Nicolas Andrew Cortez; brother, Gabriel Salinas; sisters, Virginia Salinas Aranda and Juanita Salinas; and various nephews and nieces.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 10, 2019