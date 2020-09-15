1/1
Martha Sherrod Simmons
1952 - 2020
Martha Sherrod Simmons
December 7, 1952 - September 12, 2020
Haltom City, Texas - Martha Sherrod Simmons passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. Service: Her wishes were for cremation and her remains to be interred with her husband at Mount Olivet Cemetery at a later date. Viewing and Visitation: Friends may call on Wednesday, September 16th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, at Biggers Funeral Home.
Martha was born in Fort Worth, graduated from Lake Worth High School in 1971 and attended John Peter Smith School of Nursing. She was preceded in death by her husband, George David Simmons in April 2013 and a son, Jason Kirk Simmons in February 2019.
Survivors: Sons, Paul David Simmons and wife Stephanie, George Edmon Simmons and wife Candy, Delbert Shane Simmons, William Albert Griffin and wife Candy, Joe Michael Simmons and wife Eva; siblings, Linda Robinson and husband Calvin, Beth Beason and husband Andy, Edie Frizzell and husband Mike, Johnny Sherrod and wife Dorothy, Patti Powell and husband Danny, Greg Sherrod and wife Renee; grandchildren, Terry, "P.J." and wife Andra, Randy, Shelby, Kasey, Christopher, Madison, Sarah Cheyenne, Sidney, Austin, Jade, Jaxson, Aimee, Tiffany, Cameron, Caleb, Morgan, Landon and Chris; 6 great-grandchildren.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Calling hours
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
