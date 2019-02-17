Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Sue Allen


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Martha Sue Allen Obituary
Martha Sue Allen FORT WORTH--Martha Sue Allen, 86, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Olivet. Martha Sue Allen was born June 1, 1932, to James Marshall and Lillie Pearl Osborne in Howland. She traveled the world with her husband during his service in the USMC. Martha was very involved with the VFW and American Legion Cancer Aid and Research Program. She crafted bracelets, necklaces, and earrings with beads. Martha sold them to help raise funds for Cancer Aid and Research. She enjoyed playing bingo, poker and Texas Hold 'Em. SURVIVORS: Loving husband of 67 years, Douglas C. Allen; son, Jerry Allen and wife, Melissa; daughter, Kandy Allen; son-in-law, Scott Boyer; granddaughters, Tiffany Rodriguez and husband, Robert Stone Jr., and Jessica Boyer and husband, Shawn Anderson; grandsons, Travis Allen and wife, Lacey, and Matthew Boyer and wife, Jessica Marie; great-grandchildren, Dakota and Cheyenne Rodriguez, Raimee Stone, and Camryn Boyer; brothers, James Osborne and Bobbie Osborne; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.