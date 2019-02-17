|
|
Martha Sue Allen FORT WORTH--Martha Sue Allen, 86, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Olivet. Martha Sue Allen was born June 1, 1932, to James Marshall and Lillie Pearl Osborne in Howland. She traveled the world with her husband during his service in the USMC. Martha was very involved with the VFW and American Legion Cancer Aid and Research Program. She crafted bracelets, necklaces, and earrings with beads. Martha sold them to help raise funds for Cancer Aid and Research. She enjoyed playing bingo, poker and Texas Hold 'Em. SURVIVORS: Loving husband of 67 years, Douglas C. Allen; son, Jerry Allen and wife, Melissa; daughter, Kandy Allen; son-in-law, Scott Boyer; granddaughters, Tiffany Rodriguez and husband, Robert Stone Jr., and Jessica Boyer and husband, Shawn Anderson; grandsons, Travis Allen and wife, Lacey, and Matthew Boyer and wife, Jessica Marie; great-grandchildren, Dakota and Cheyenne Rodriguez, Raimee Stone, and Camryn Boyer; brothers, James Osborne and Bobbie Osborne; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019