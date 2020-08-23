Marthe Frances Kerlin FORT WORTH--Marthe Frances Brown Kerlin, 85, and known as "Fran" to her friends, peacefully and unexpectedly passed on to glory on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, during her sleep at her home with her husband at her side. A lifelong resident of Fort Worth, a town she loved, Fran was a beloved teacher, musician and volunteer. She was passionate about faith, family, music and friends, and would share that love with anyone she met. She treasured time with her sons and grandchildren, and was never happier than when celebrating with her loved ones. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Monday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Monday in Mount Olivet Chapel. CELEBRATON OF LIFE: A memorial service in Fran's honor will be held after quarantine restrictions ease. MEMORIALS: In recognition of her love for worshiping with music, and music instruction in lieu of flowers, the family requests that funds be given to the Fran Kerlin Memorial Scholarship Fund, established to encourage the education of young organists as selected by the American Guild of Organists. Fran grew up in the Oakhurst area of Fort Worth, the only child of Paul Cummings Brown and Martha Gallagher Brown. A talented musician from a young age, Fran studied piano and violin, playing in the All City High School Orchestra for four years and the Grieg Piano Concerto in A Minor at the age of 15. After graduating from Carter-Riverside High School, Fran attended Texas Wesleyan University, graduating with a concentration in pipe organ. She loved playing music in church, and was the full-time organist and choirmaster as well as substitute organist for dozens of local churches throughout her life. A lifelong educator and beloved music teacher, Fran taught chorus, music and orchestra to thousands of students over 15 years at North Side, Everman, Arlington Heights and Eastern Hills High schools. She also served on the music faculty of Tarrant County College. During this time, she received a Masters of Music in pipe organ performance, studying under Emmet Smith at Texas Christian University. After staying at home with her family for several years, Fran was invited to teach at All Saints Episcopal Day School where her sons were enrolled. There she started and led the All Saints Strings program for 15 years, which at its peak included over 60 violin and cello students, bringing music and joy to Mayfest, retirement homes and houses of worship, in addition to teaching piano. Fran was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Fort Worth for over 50 years, where she served as a deacon and elder, and met her husband, Eliot. They wed in 1973. Over time she served in many capacities, forming and directing the Celebration Choir, as associate organist and choirmaster, attending seven General Assemblies, and as contributor to care teams and youth committees. Fran loved to travel, especially with family. While still single in 1961, she was invited on a goodwill trip around the world, and in 1966 she attended 22 European summer music festivals with Sigma Alpha Iota. Later with her husband, she visited all 50 states and four continents on various scouting and church events. They regularly returned to his home in Orlando, Fla., where they were involved at First Presbyterian of Orlando and hosted events for the local Camelia Society. As mother of two active boys, Fran jumped into the Scouting world, serving over three decades as den mom, Boy Scout troop and district commissioner, and on staff at three National Jamborees. Fran was active with the American Guild of Organists, and served in many capacities, including dean of the Fort Worth Chapter from 1968-1970. She was an active member of Sigma Alpha Iota musical fraternity, the Fort Worth Woman's Club, Daughters of the American Revolution, National Association of Presbyterian Scouters, and Philanthropic Educational Organization. SURVIVORS: Eliot E Kerlin, her husband of 47 years; sons, Eliot Eppes Kerlin Jr. and wife, Corrie, Paul Brown Kerlin and wife, Ginny; grandchildren, Eliot Eppes III, Mercer York, Davis Vick, Connor Brown, Louisa Chase, and Kinsey Marie; stepdaughters, Annette McBrayer and husband, Steve, and Patricia Ann Kerlin; and extended family.