Martin J. Molitor VENICE, FLA. -- Martin J. Molitor, 68, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his home. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made in Martin's name to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or Movember, P.O. Box 1595, Culvar City, California 90232. Born October 9, 1951 in Aurora, Ill. the son of the late Raymond and Ralphine (Marazas) Molitor. Martin was preceded in death by his son Jason Molitor and brother-in-law Joseph Clark. Martin's career with the BNSF railroad spanned 42 years. SURVIVORS: his wife of 38 years Diane; son, Christopher (Sue); brother, Gerald (Kathy); sisters, Pam Kennedy (Larry), Pat Tomasu and Chris Clark; daughter-in-law, Emory Molitor; granddaughters, Abigail, Olivia and Sarah; grandsons, Joe and Luke; and many nieces and nephews. FARLEY FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY 265 S Nokomis Ave. Venice, Florida 34285 941-488-2291
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 2, 2019