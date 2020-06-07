Martin James Keoughan III FORT WORTH--Martin James Keoughan III passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. MEMORIALS: If desired, Marty's favorite charity is St Patrick Outreach, C/O Terese Sabine, St. Patrick Church, 9643 Ferndale Road, Dallas, TX 75238. Marty was born July 16, 1931, to Patricia and Martin James Keoughan Jr. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and an Army veteran. Marty was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and a true friend to those fortunate enough to know him. His love for his family was endless. He loved playing golf with Ray, Stan and Frank. None of them were particularly good at it. They excelled at making fun of each other and laughing. He also loved anything with an engine, motor, cars, sailing, flying, pocket knives, watches and any gadget. Most of all, his deep and abiding love for his family was constant. We love you sweet, Marty, you made the world a better place. Marty was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Patrick Keoughan Sr.; and nephew, Patrick Keoughan III. SURVIVORS: His wife, Dorothy; his daughter, Kristy Parker (Eric); his son, Martin Keoughan IV (Elizabeth); his grandchildren, Andrew Parker, Dr. Kathleen Sparks (Travis), Maxwell Parker, and Emily Keoughan; sisters-in-law, Willie Mae Keoughan and Suzette Smith. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Harris Southwest Hospital and Baylor Scott and White, for their compassionate and loving care and Myrtle Thomas for always taking good care of "Mr. Marty." THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4350 River Oaks Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76114, 817-336-0345 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 7, 2020.