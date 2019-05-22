Martin Payne Summers BURLESON--Martin Payne Summers, 52, went to his Heavenly home on Friday, May 17, 2019. He is rejoicing with his beloved Mother now. SERVICE: A memorial service will be held to honor Martin on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Laurel Land Chapel in Fort Worth with Pastor Judy Madden officiating. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , the Multiple Sclerosis Society or an animal shelter of your choice. Martin was born in Philadelphia, Pa., and moved to Texas with his family at the age of 10. He was raised in Crowley, Texas, and graduated from Crowley High School in 1985. Martin spent his entire career in banking starting in high school until his final position as senior vice president of Deposit Operations and Information Technology at BTH Bank in Tyler, Texas. Martin will be missed for his gentle spirit, extreme generosity, hard work but, most of all, for his quick wit and humor. Martin loved movies, cooking, technology, NASCAR, train sets, traveling and spoiling his nieces and nephews. Martin was preceded in death by his parents, Marie and Marple Summers. SURVIVORS: Surviving Martin is his sister, Rose Galbreath and husband, David; his nephew, Ryan Galbreath; his niece, Shelby Nash and husband, Trever; as well as the precious joy in his life, great-nieces, Kinsley and Kennedy; and lifelong friend he considered as his brother, David Becker.



Published in Star-Telegram on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary