Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Martin Ryan Smith Obituary
Martin Ryan Smith HALTOM CITY--Martin Ryan Smith, 82, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. FUNERAL: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to VITAS Hospice or Baylor Scott & White, Fort Worth. He was born May 2, 1937, in Goldthwaite, Texas, the son of Martin Thaddeus Smith and Cassie Warren Ryan. He married Glenna Jean Fawver on Sept. 24, 1959, and they celebrated nearly 60 years of marriage before his passing. "Poppy" or "Chief," as he was affectionately known by family and friends, was loved by all that knew him. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 22 years. He loved his family, genealogy, hunting and reading. He had a great sense of humor and always had a ready smile for anyone . . . even as his health declined. His family considered him a genius, and so did he. He thought he was the smartest man he knew! SURVIVORS: Wife of almost 60 years, Glenna; brothers, Scotty Lee Smith and wife, Rhonda, of Judith Gap, Mont., and Bobby Warren Smith and wife, Linda, of Round Rock, Texas; adoring children, Marti J. Mason and spouse, Dennis, Vicki L Rodriquez, Bryan E. Smith and spouse, Susie; grandchildren, Jeanna, Cassidy, Buddy, Cami, Casey, Justin, Jordan, Cayla and Becky; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Gisele, Payton, Paisley, Bailey, Chloe, Jayden, Chaz, Izaeha and Riley; as well as countless family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 20, 2019
