Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenwood Memorial Park
Marva Jean Estes

Marva Jean Estes Obituary
Marva Jean Estes LAKE WORTH--Marva Jean Estes, a housewife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at a Fort Worth nursing home of natural causes. She was 88. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Biggers Funeral Home in Lake Worth. MEMORIALS: The family suggests that memorials be made to the . Ms. Estes was born in Boyd, Texas, and lived in Fort Worth most of her life. SURVIVORS: Sons, Cary Estes and spouse, Annette, Doug Estes and spouse, Sandee; daughter, Sherilyn Estes; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 16, 2019
