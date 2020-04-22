|
|
Marvin Boyd "Johnson" Shannon FORT WORTH -- The Reverend Marvin Boyd Shannon was born on July 30th, 1948 in Fort Worth, Texas to Marvin Boyd Shannon Sr. and Martha Elbertine Shannon (Moxley). He passed away on April 20, 2020 at Cityview Nursing Home in Fort Worth. He was the youngest of their four children, the only boy. However, for most of his life, he would go by "Johnson." That is another story, but the Rev. Shannon could often be quoted as saying, "that reminds me of a story." SERVICE: He will be buried at Oakwood Cemetery, where he once served on the advisory board, and is within walking distance from where he grew up. Due to current quarantine restrictions, the graveside service is limited to immediate family only. There will be a memorial service open to the public in the near future, once restrictions are lifted. MEMORIALS: The family requests donations be made to either the All Saints' Episcopal Church of Fort Worth and their support of Amazing Grace Children's Charities in Kenya or to the . SURVIVORS: His wife of nearly 51 years, Mary Ellen; his son, Marvin Boyd III (Nicole); his daughter, Mary Kathryn (David Wampach); his three grandchildren, Peyton Riley, Patrick Lucas, and William Ross; as well as his sister, Kathryn Wynelle (Charles Petersen); twelve nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces; great-nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews; cousins, and so many strangers who quickly became friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 22, 2020