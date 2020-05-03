Dr. Marvin Cartmell Overton III FORT WORTH--Dr. Marvin Cartmell Overton III died peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Pending. His love was spread among 24 grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marvin was raised in Pampa, Texas. Born into a family of physicians, he was the grandson of the pioneering Panhandle physician, M.C. Overton of Lubbock, Texas. He graduated from Texas Christian University where he was a founding member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. He continued his studies at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston where he also completed a neurosurgery residency. He enjoyed a long and successful medical practice in Fort Worth while maintaining ranches in New Mexico and Texas. Marvin loved to raise cattle and established one of the premier herds of Texas Longhorns in the United States. He especially loved the time spent outdoors and on a horse. When Marvin found a passion, he loved learning every aspect of the field. This was evident in his fascination with wine. He amassed one of the finest private wine collections in the 1980s. His tastings of fine Bordeaux were renowned throughout the world and driven by his love of sharing with others. Many of the top oenophiles and vignerons visited his home and ranch over the years. The Society of Bacchus gave him the prestigious title "Mr. Gourmet" in 1981. In the early 1990s Marvin found his greatest passion to datethe Lord. He traveled the world to share His word and preach to his followers. He was truly an outsized personality who enriched an untold number of lives through medicine, ranching, wine and his ministry. His daughter, Cathy, predeceased him in 2003. SURVIVORS: He is survived by Sue, his wife of 48 years; and his children from his first wife, Patricia Rector Perry: daughter, Dana (Jack) McCallum, and sons, Marvin (Kim) Overton IV and Philip Todd (Julie) O. Art (Patti) Hammonds, Brett (Christine) Hammonds, Chuck (Stacy) Hammonds and Robin (Jacky) Gibbs.





