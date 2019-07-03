|
Marvin Chappell SAN ANTONIO--Marvin "Leo" Chappell, 74, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. SERVICE: A service celebrating Leo's life will be held at a later date. Leo was a Southwest Texas State University graduate. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force before retiring in 1987 and starting a second career with the city of Fort Worth. Leo loved to travel and enjoyed helping friends and family with countless projects. Leo was preceded in death by his parents and brother. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his two sons and his four grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 3, 2019