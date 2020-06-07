Marvin Charles Baker ARLINGTON--Marvin Charles Baker, 81, passed away peacefully at his home Monday, June 1, 2020, in Arlington following a long illness. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Wade Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. prior to the service. Interment: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas, at a later date. Marvin was born March 12, 1939, in Fort Lupton, Colo., to Charles Quentin Baker and Blanche Elsie Eldridge. He served as a pilot in the U.S. Navy and later went on to fly with Delta Airlines for a total of 36 years as a pilot. Marvin enjoyed playing tennis, bike riding, traveling and also volunteered for Meals on Wheels and was a member of Delta Golden Wings, Delta Bums and the Kiwanis Club of Arlington. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; son, Todd A. Baker; sisters, Thelma Moon and Velda Yehle; and brother, Howard Baker. SURVIVORS: Wife, Jan Baker; daughters, Lauri Baker Brown and husband, Jerry McGregor Brown, and Jennifer Baker O'Leary and husband, Scott Joseph O'Leary; grandchildren, Madison Nicole Brown, Carson McGregor Brown, Collin William O'Leary and wife, Olivia, Allison Kay O'Leary and fiance, Cody Layne, and Kierra Lillian O'Leary.