Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Houston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin Don Houston


1944 - 2020
Marvin Don Houston Obituary
Marvin Don Houston AZLE--Don Houston, 75, a lifelong resident of Azle, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Biggers Funeral Chapel. Military Honors and Masonic Graveside Rites: Azleland Memorial Park , 850 N. Cardinal Road in Reno. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Don was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a car enthusiast and had several other hobbies, including fishing, hunting and golfing. He owned and operated Houston's Paint and Body Shop for 40 years. Don was a proud Vietnam veteran, an active member of Azle Masonic Lodge #601, A.F. & A.M., Eagle Mountain Shrine Club, and Parker County Cruisers. Don was preceded in death by his first wife, Janis Duckworth-Houston; his parents, Marvin and Juanita Houston; and stepdaughter, Angela Isbell. SURVIVORS: Don is survived by his wife of 37 years, Joyce Houston; daughter, Dina Bullard and husband, Darren; stepchildren, Carie and John Davidson, Brian and Mishelle Isbell, Melissa West and Ryan Rudy; grandchildren, Lauren and Clayton Bullard, Cadence Davidson, Indie and Zelan Isbell, Kayla Barton, Cade and Colton West, Jayden and Hudson Ruby; great-grandchildren, Kynslee and River.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 12, 2020
