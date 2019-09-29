|
Marvin E. Houston ARLINGTON--Marvin E. Houston, 92, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2:15 p.m. Wednesday in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Marvin was born Aug. 19, 1927, in Maylene, Ala. He graduated from Alabama Polytechnic Institute (Auburn University) with a degree in electrical engineering. Marvin honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1953-55, as a first lieutenant. He moved to Fort Worth in 1957 to work as an electrical engineer at General Dynamics, where he worked for over 35 years. Marvin was preceded in death by his wife, Dallie Louise Houston; son, Garry Houston (Fort Worth); parents, Henry and Gladys Houston (Birmingham, Ala.); brother, Talmadge Houston and wife, Marcheta (Mobile, Ala.) sister, Billie Fai Honeycutt and husband, Norman (Tarrant, Ala.); and granddaughter, Emily Sarah Vinson (Fort Worth). SURVIVORS: Son, Darrell Houston; daughter, Laura Vinson and husband, Troy; grandsons, Joshua and Andrew Vinson; daughter-in-law, Loyce Engler Houston, all of Fort Worth; and dear friend, Lori Burt of Saginaw.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 29, 2019