Marvin Edward Gallaway KENNEDALE--Marvin Edward Gallaway passed away at his home in Kennedale, Texas, Thursday, April 2, 2020. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Emerald Hills Funeral Home in Kennedale with interment to follow in Emerald Hills Memorial Park in Kennedale. Visitation: The family will receive friends for visitation one prior to the service. Friends of Marvin may view the service through live streaming at https://www.emeraldhillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/Marvin-Gallaway Marvin was born in Bridgeport, Texas, on Sept. 21, 1948. His parents were Hardy Gene and Lois Lucille Gallaway, and he was one of four children he had one sister and two brothers (Dorothy, Jimmy and J.W.). He married Connie Jo Gallaway at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, Nev., on Dec. 4, 1989. They lived for many years in Arlington, Texas, and moved to Kennedale in 2015. Marvin grew up in Diamond Hill, and spent most of his life working in the Northside area. He built and grew his own business as a car dealer and shop owner until he retired. He loved classic cars and trucks, and enjoyed going to car shows and drag races in his earlier years. His life was always filled with some aspect of automotive, and he was a gifted businessman. Marvin began his career as a car dealer when he bought a little rock house on the corner of Terry Street and Long Avenue in the '70s. He had a passion for vehicles and a vision for where he wanted to go in life. He quickly turned his little car lot into a dream come true, and he never looked back. Visiting auto auctions was a regular occurrence for him in those days, and he had a keen sense for spotting a good deal. He worked long days, and regularly brought vehicles home, where he worked into the night getting them ready to put on his lot. Over the years, he reached beyond his car lot and opened a state inspection station where he also offered mechanical repairs and sold tires. He was always on the lookout for other ways to build a solid future for his family, which led to his buying, renting and selling properties. Marvin was known for having the best looking "anything" especially his yard. He kept the greenest lawn around, was always watering, and his neighbors looked to his, as the yard to follow. He worked tirelessly to provide all he could for his family, and his children will be forever grateful for all that he shared throughout the years. His life was blessed with very special people who cared for him as his health declined, and the family would like to express its heartfelt love and appreciation to James "Jimmy" Oliver and Richie "Mitch" Del Pillar. Their sincere and caring support brought him comfort in ways that will always be remembered. Marvin was truly a unique person, with a huge personality. He had a funny sense of humor, was very ambitious, and his mind was always working. He could be tough, but he had a big heart, and he shaped many lives in many ways. He certainly left his mark on the world as the "King of Northside" and will be missed dearly. He was known to some as Mr. Gallaway, Marvin, Boss, Ole Man, Pappy, Hefe, Brother, Uncle, Friend and the list goes on. For Stacy and Jeff, he was DaddyO, and they loved him VERY MUCH. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Hardy Gene and Lois Lucille Gallaway; brother, James Wesley "J.W." Gallaway; wife, Connie Jo Gallaway. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish his memories are his children, Stacy Gallaway Lewis, Jeff Gallaway, Gary Young Goforth and wife, Cindy, Donald Glenn Goforth and wife, Sheryl, Jeffrey Carlos Soto and fiancee, Jeanette Flottman; grandchildren, Landon Gallaway, Jeremy Goforth and wife, Jessica, Kayla Goforth, Sarah Goforth, Gary Jr. Goforth, Mikel Long, Anthony VanWinkle; five great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Smith; brother, Jimmy Gallaway and wife, Phyllis; and many very special nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2020