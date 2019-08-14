|
Marvin Eugene Layne ARLINGTON--Marvin Eugene Layne, 87, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Arlington. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Noon Thursday, Aug. 15, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. MEMORIALS: Memorial gifts may be made to The Arc, www.thearc.org. Marvin was born Oct. 14, 1931, in Breckenridge, Texas, to Marvin A. Layne and Jessie Daisy Halbrook Layne. A graduate of Peaster High School, he was a resident of Arlington since 1968. Marvin served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He married Doris Duvall in 1953. He was a member of the New World United Methodist Church. Marvin was a former civil service employee with the Department of Health and Human Services. He retired from the State of Texas Department of Rehabilitation. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; and wife of 65 years, Doris Duvall Layne. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Kelly Owens and husband, Wallace, and Sara Meredith and husband, Jim; grandchildren, Rachel Owens Smith (Andy), Abby Owens, Parker Meredith and Amy Meredith; and great-grandchildren, Henry Smith and Waylon Smith.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 14, 2019