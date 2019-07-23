Marvin Gearhart FORT WORTH--Marvin Gearhart, 92, passed away at his home of 55 years on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Vascular dementia had robbed him of much over the last decade, but the death of his wife of 72 years on June 10 precipitated further decline. Marvin was an entrepreneur and a job creator, a man who never lacked for ideas and whose greatest pleasure was helping others start their own businesses. From humble Kansas beginnings, he rose to co-found Gearhart-Owen Industries with his friend Harrold Owen, an oil services company that was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 1974. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 PM Thursday at University Christian Church. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 7 to 9 PM Wednesday at Greenwood. A time to share your Marvin stories will be held from 7:30 to 8:30. MEMORIALS: Contributions may be made to TCU. The library and the engineering department were two of his favorite causes. Alternatively, contributions toward research on vascular dementia would be welcome. PRECEDED in death by wife, Jo Anne "Jan" Olson Gearhart; granddaughters, Lisa Gearhart and Emily Johnston. SURVIVORS: 4 children, Dee Ann (Craig) Stenberg of North Carolina, Dale (Jeré) Gearhart of Hawaii, Jill (Daniel) Johnston of Connecticut, and Janice (Jon) DeLuca of Illinois; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Published in Star-Telegram on July 23, 2019