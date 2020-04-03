|
|
Marvin James Girouard FORT WORTH -- Marvin James Girouard led an amazing, adventuresome life, touching many along the way. Fort Worth has lost a giant who left a lifetime's worth of footprints among us. He departed from this life on Saturday, March 28, 2020. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations be made to: St. Andrews Catholic Church 3312 Dryden Road Fort Worth, Texas 76109 (817) 927-5383 www.standrewcc.org. Born August 8, 1939 in Port Arthur, Texas to Wilton A. Girouard and Beatrice Violet Girouard, Marvin never forgot the people or the places he came from. His Louisiana and southeast Texas roots - the people, the music, the foodwere woven deep into the fabric of his life. Marvin graduated from Port Neches - Groves High School in 1957 where he was president of his senior class, class favorite, captain of the basketball team and was chosen for the All District basketball team among many other accolades. After graduating from high school, his mother urged him to attend Texas A&M University - a place that changed the trajectory of his entire life. He was once again, president of his class, graduating in 1961 with a BBA in Marketing. He often said A&M made men who made great leaders, and Marvin was nothing less than a perfect example. He was awarded the University's highest honor, The Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2002, an award given to less than 300 of the school's graduates to date. He had a deep camaraderie with his fellow Aggies - several whom he still would meet with regularly for lunch and to share some "good bull". He was so proud of his Aggie Ring, to the point that he wore it as his wedding ring. When his A&M days were over, Marvin attended Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island and became commissioned as Ensign in the US Navy. He then moved to San Diego and was deployed on the USS St. Paul. Later he was chosen for special forces training, went to Okinawa and was part of a special division that was the predecessor to the Navy SEALS. He spent 5 years on active duty (much of which was served in Vietnam) and 20 years in the Navy reserve. He retired as a Commander from the U.S. Navy in 1983. In 1960, Marvin met Felice Jeansonne in Southeast Texas through mutual friends. They were married in May of 1966 in San Diego, California. Given their Texas roots, they chose to start their life together in Dallas. Marvin took his first job at Rockwell International under the mentorship of Jack Raskopf with whom he remained lifelong friends. In 1975 Marvin began his 32-year career with Pier 1 Imports headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. For ten years, Marvin held positions that required extensive travel to over 60 foreign countries. This invaluable experience and knowledge allowed Marvin to match his passion for people and their talents and goods. He developed excellent relationships with people throughout the world that helped grow not only Pier 1, but also the small family businesses that supplied Pier 1. Many of these people became not only business relationships, but friends. In 1985 Marvin was promoted to Senior Vice President of Merchandising, overseeing Pier 1's merchandising, marketing and inventory management. Three years later in 1988, he was elected President and Chief Operating Officer of Pier 1 Imports. In 1998, he was elected Chief Executive Officer, and in 1999 was elected Chairman of the Board. And under his leadership the company reached a milestone of 1,000 store locations. He is credited with the critical repositioning strategy that brought Pier 1 back in touch with its core customers. Under his leadership, the company built a new corporate headquarters in 2005, along the banks of the Trinity River in Fort Worth, Texas. The unique and timeless architecture design further defines the Fort Worth skyline to this day. During his time with Pier 1 he always emphasized community responsibility and the need for giving back and paying forward. His beliefs helped forge strong philanthropic partnerships on international, national and local levels amounting to more than $30 million. Marvin exemplified passion and love for the community and its people. This was reflected in the myriad of distinguished awards he received. Including the following: UNICEF Lifetime Achievement Award Executive Man of the Year for Fort Worth Exchange Club Fort Worth Business Business Executive of the Year Father of the Year - DFW Torch of Conscience Award from the American Jewish Congress, Southwest Region. In addition to his love for community he had a passion for music. He was a high-school friend of Janis Joplin. Marvin loved to play the guitar and was known to pull out a guitar on business or family gatherings to entertain from time to time. All classic country music was the soundtrack for his life. From Merle Haggard to George Jones to Marvin's dear, dear friend and cajun brother, Eddie Raven, country music brought him much joy. Marvin loved people - all people. From the executives in the boardroom to the clerks in the mail room to the waitstaff at the lunch counter - he was genuinely interested in what people had to say and was always willing to impart wisdom if asked. He had a special way of making you feel like you were the only person in the room when you spoke with him. He went out of his way to do things for others, always being thoughtful and surprising in his random acts of kindness. And of course, this resulted in many lifelong friendships - too many to mention. Above all else, Marvin loved his family. His wife Felice, of 54 years, Jamie, Mark and Jena his children and his grandchildren all were blessed by his love and dedication to his family. SURVIVORS: Marvin is survived by his wife, Felice Jeansonne Girouard; His children, Jamie and husband, Darren Lewis, of Fort Worth, Mark Girouard of Seattle, and Jena Girouard Wildrick and her husband, Jesse of New York City. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Cade Lewis, Clara Lewis, and Wit Wildrick. He has one surviving sibling, sister, Judy Gregory, of Baytown, Texas.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 3, 2020