Marvin "Marty" Kay Moore FORT WORTH -- Marvin "Marty" Kay Moore, 78, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. REMEMBRANCE OF LIFE: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at 5804 Edwards Ranch Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76109, with a reception to follow. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . Marty was born in Farmington, New Mexico, on April 19, 1941, to Maudie and Johnnie Moore at their family homestead. He was the youngest of nine children, affectionately known as "Shag." After graduating from high school, he went to California, running track at El Camino Junior College. Marty earned a B.A. and Master Degree in Psychology from New Mexico State University. He enjoyed his years as a psychology professor at New Mexico Junior College before moving to Lubbock, Texas, where he continued his education and began his career as a LPC in the mental health profession, including nine years in Beaumont, Texas. In 2013, Marty retired from Magellan Behavioral Health in Plano, Texas. Marty was a lifelong athlete who enjoyed all aspects of health and fitness. He participated in numerous marathons, triathlons, and loved swimming up until his final days. He was an original competitor of the Hotter'N Hell 100 bike race in 1982. The loves of Marty's life were his two daughters, Fantasy and Dynasy. They shared a close bond and have cherished memories of caving excursions, Fun Runs, road trips to the Moore family reunions and making homemade ice cream. Marty cherished his time with his girls and experiencing all phases of their lives. In his retirement, Marty spent time attending his nine grandchildren's sporting events, which brought such joy to his life. When faced with his terminal diagnosis, Marty made the courageous decision to spend his remaining days loving and enjoying the people closest to him. They have been blessed with great moments together over the last three months, allowing the family to say goodbye in a beautiful way. He will be laid to rest in his hometown. We will always remember your piercing eyes, your manly mustache, your perpetual motion and thirst for knowledge. You were always honest in conversation, and there was little doubt about where you stood. Simply put, the face of love. The family would like to thank the staff at Bridgemoor Transitional Care and the caregivers of Home Instead for their enduring love and support. Each of you touched our hearts. Marty was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lynn and Vernon; sisters, Bernice, Willie and Nellie; and nieces, Brenda, Debbie and Kathy. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Fantasy Reynolds and husband, Donald and Dynasy Phelan and husband, Lan; grandchildren, Riley, Audrey, Reid and Annsley Reynolds, Julia, Cameron, Bridget, Michael and Cullen Phelan; brothers, Jack (Dee) Moore and Lonnie (Carolyn) Moore; sister, Junie (Ron) Hood; along with beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 14, 2020