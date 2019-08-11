|
|
Marvin Martin Day Jr. FORT WORTH--Marvin Martin Day Jr., 82, died peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, from complications associated with Parkinson's disease. FUNERAL: A family funeral will be held in Yazoo City, Miss. Marvin was born in Bentonia, Miss., Feb. 4, 1937. He graduated from Aniston High in 1955; then served in the U.S. Navy as a medical corpsman. After leaving the Navy and marrying, he completed his education at Auburn University. In 1966 he became an employee with General Dynamics and retired in 1994. Marvin was an avid gardener, cook, and devoted husband. He had a quick sense of humor that was accompanied with a dry wit. He proudly supported his wife of 53 years in her teaching career. Marvin was preceded in death by his wife, Louise P. Day; his parents, Marvin and Henrietta Day; and brother, Bill Day. SURVIVORS: Marvin is survived by his sons, Marty Day of Fort Worth and Phillip Day of Black Mountain, N.C., and wife, Helen Burrell; granddaughters, Sophie and Eila Day; siblings, Harris Day and wife, Linda, Henrietta Wooten and husband, Willie, Lillian Jeffers, Susan Humphreys, and husband, Loran; sisters-in-law, Jan Day, Ginger Bell and husband, French; brother-in-law, Charlie Houser and wife, Sally-Jo; as well as a large and loving extended family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019