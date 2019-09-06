|
Mary Agnes King MANSFIELD - Mary Agnes King (Ballweg), 85 passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. SERVICE: Visitation is Friday, 6pm-8pm at Blessing Funeral Home. Service is Saturday, 10am at St. Jude Catholic Church in Mansfield Mary was raised on a farm in the Webb Community and graduated from Mansfield High School. After graduation, she was employed by Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. Mary married L.P. (Pee Wee) King, the love of her life, on November 9, 1956 and the marriage lasted for over 50 years. Together, they built a life that included four children, seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. After starting a family, she became a homemaker and a hairdresser. Mary was preceded in death by husband Pee Wee, son Larry Preston, parents William and Christine Ballweg and granddaughter April Swindell. SURVIVORS: Daughters Janet Trivett (husband Jeff), Darlene Tickell (husband Kenneth), son Keith King and Lorraine Ready, grandchildren Clinton and Ashley Swindell, Alana and Zeke Blackwell, Ashley and Josh Abbott, Riley and Barbara Nunley, Brittany and Brandon Deen, Bailee King and Brandon King and Bridget Auilla and ten great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 6, 2019