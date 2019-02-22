Mary Agnes Williams Smith CROWLEY -- It is with great sadness the family of Mary Agnes Williams Smith announces her passing on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the age of 75 years. SERVICE: A celebration of Mary's life will be held on Saturday February 23 at 2 p.m. at the home of Ray and Carrie Lynn Lewis. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Mary to an animal shelter or animal rescue organization of your choice or to Brownstone Church of Weatherford, Texas. Mary was born in Fort Worth on May 15, 1943 to the parents, Melvin and Agnes Duke Williams. She had a servant's heart and so much love for her family and fur babies. Mary was predeceased by her granddaughter, Victoria Nicole Rieber and first husband of 37 years, Willie Gene Gordy. SURVIVORS: Mary will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 11 years, William Smith; her children and their spouses, Beth (Woody) Gaspard, Carrie Lynn (Ray) Lewis, Susan Crowley, Gene (Nancy) Gordy, Jyme "JJ" (Rayan) Gordy, Jyll Smith and Jessica Smith. Mary will be dearly missed by her 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren, Ryan (Kia), Julienne, Hunter, Blake (Andrew), Taylor (Ben), Carter, Bailey, Kim, Jeffery, Phyllis, Julia, Natalee and Victoria.



Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary