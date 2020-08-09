Mary Alice Arrington Camp ARLINGTON--Mary Alice Arrington Camp, 73, went to be with her Lord on Friday, July 31, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of life will be held in the future. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers please, send donations to The National Multiple Scelorsis Society: http://main.nationalmssociety.org/goto/MaryCamp
Born in Gadsden, Ala., Mary moved to Texas as a small child. She graduated from Ore City High School in 1965 and then went on to Kilgore College to continue her studies. Later she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the University of Texas at Arlington. Mary also studied at Texas Wesleyan and Texas Woman's University to become a specialist reading teacher. Mary was known for her wonderful work as a volunteer for Scouting and her local chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. She also set up a preschool program at Woods Chapel Baptist Church. Mary was an elementary school teacher for Arlington ISD for many years. She was passionate about children's literature and even had one of her favorite authors, Tomie dePaola, visit her home! Mary loved to share her passion by gifting books to children throughout her life. Going camping, gardening, doing arts-n-crafts and playing games with her family gave Mary so much joy. She was a pillar of her community and her friends and family always commented on her loving kindness and her bright smile. They will now always remember her each time they look at the beautiful flowers she loved so much. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Hurshel Ira Arrington and Mary Claude Mason Arrington; and her sister, Glenda Arrington Griffith. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Richard Camp (married 51 years); her daughter, Alicia Renee Camp-Crates and her husband, Gordon Crates; her son, Richard "Ric" Camp, and his wife, Diane Shepelwich; her sister, Cynthia "Kay" Bazinet; and many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnephews; a great-grandniece; cousins; and friends.