Mary Cunningham FORT WORTH -- Mary Alice Cunningham, age 76, passed away on Wednesday May 6, 2020. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE: Saturday at Laurel Land Memorial Park (Due to Covid-19). Visitation: Friday, May 15, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm at the funeral home. She retired from Lockheed Martin. SURVIVORS: Devoted loving husband; L C Cunningham; daughter, Yolanoa Cunningham, Reginalo Cunningham; her grandson, Austin Cunningham; siblings, Nadine Johnson, Martha Carrington, S.T. Johnson and Vester Melcancon; host of nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 14, 2020.
