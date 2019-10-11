|
|
Mary Alice McClary SAGINAW -- Mary Alice McClary died October 9, 2019 in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: 10:30 a.m. Saturday Saginaw Church of Christ burial Jim Ned Cemetery in Runaway Bay. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday at Hawkins Family Funeral Home at 2711 Jacksboro Highway, Ft. Worth. Bro. Michael Orr will officiate. Pallbearers: Ken Moore, Triston McCuiston, Thad Shipman, Ross Moore, Kelly McCuiston, and Jim Warner. Born on January 26, 1933 to Richard and Melvina (McDaniel) Warner in Bridgeport. Married Willis McClary on December 26, 1953 in Waurika, Oklahoma. Preceded by husband of 53 years; sister, Vadis Simmons; brothers, Wayne, Clyde, Morris, and Gilbert Warner. SURVIVORS: son, Mark McClary; daughters, Loyce Stewart and husband, Joel, Joyce McDonald and Nina Moore and husband, Ken; grandchildren, Sula McCuiston and husband, Kelly, Denisha Shipman and husband, Thad, Matthew Presley and wife, Laura, Zack McClary and wife, Heather, Ross Moore, Amy Clayton and husband, Derrick, and Tracy Blalack and husband, Tui; 16 great-grandchildren; brothers, David, Norman, and Jim Warner.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 11, 2019