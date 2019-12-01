|
Mary Alice Pritchard BURLESON--Mary Alice Pritchard passed peacefully due to a heart condition on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, in the Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Harvest House in Burleson, Texas, or to the Humane Society of North Texas. Mary was born on Nov. 20, 1929, in Sweetwater, Texas, to Richard and Mildred Mitchell. She graduated from Texas Tech with an Elementary Education degree in 1950 and taught until she married Winston Pritchard on Aug. 20, 1953. They had two children together, Dan who was born in 1956, and Amy who was born in 1965. She returned to teaching with the Joshua ISD in 1973, and continued until her retirement in 1994. Mary loved teaching second graders and that love shone through her admirable teaching style. She led a remarkable life and positively influenced both her family and her community. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Winston; son, Dan; and son-in-law, Jeff Swiney. SURVIVORS: Mary is survived by her daughter, Amy Pritchard-Swiney; sister, Kay McCorquodale; grandchildren, Winston Swiney, Kyle Swiney, Heather Peters, Connor Swiney; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
