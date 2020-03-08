|
Mary Ann Austin AZLE--Mary Ann Austin, 77, went to her heavenly home Monday, March 2, 2020, with her loving family and friends by her side. SERVICE: was 2 p.m. Friday, March 6 at White's Azle Chapel, 105 Denver Trail, 76020. Interment: Nelson Cemetery. Mary Ann was born June 6, 1942, in Reno to Fred and Cyril "Sue" Smith Austin. She was a very driven and successful woman, owning her own business, Austin Bail Bonds. Everyone admired her for her ageless beauty, her love for her flowers and garden, and we all enjoyed her love for canning and candy making. Mary Ann was our beloved Mother, Sister, Nanny, Aunt and dear friend and will be greatly missed. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Don and Woody Austin. SURVIVORS: Sister, Evelyn Graham; brother, Ted Austin; daughters, Susan Skinner and husband, Roy, and Dana Miller; sons, Ronnie Swart and Kenneth Atchison; granddaughters, Nicole Estes and husband, Chad, Hayley Austin, and Sarah Reedy and husband Brian; grandsons, Matthew and Jared Brazeal; great-grandchildren, Addison, Emerson, Karsyn and Kellen; niece, Beverly Bosma and husband, Jeff; lifelong friend, Ken Milligan; and a host of other family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 8, 2020