Mary Ann Anderson BANGKOK, THAILAND -- Mary Ann Elmore Anderson, artist, educator and Christian missionary, died peacefully in her sleep Feb. 12 in Bangkok, Thailand. She was 90. Mary Ann was born in Haynesville, La. A 1949 Baylor University graduate, Mary Ann was class officer, May Queen and Baylor Beauty there, and met Justice Anderson at Baylor, initiating 63 abundant years of marriage. In Argentina 17 years, Mary Ann raised her family, planted new churches, taught seminary and, typical of her "get things done" ethos, she learned Morse code and passed the test to become a licensed 'ham ' operator to connect with Texas loved ones via short-wave radio. Antiques, painting and language arts were her passion. The Society of British Artists in Buenos Aires exhibited her works. In the 70s Mary Ann was a Kimbell Art Museum docent. Her paintings, often given as gifts, adorn the homes of friends worldwide. Mary Ann taught ESL English to immigrants and led remedial English for Southwester Baptist Theological Seminary students. She also taught Spanish at Arlington Heights and Mansfield high schools. In Fort Worth Mary Ann was a member and deaconess at University Baptist Church, and a charter member of Agape Baptist Church. Other involvements: Club Fidelite, Baylor Parents League, Pan American Round Table; Seminary Woman's Club, care for immigrant Karen refugees from Myanmar. She visited 65 countries with her husband over a span of six decades. After her husband's death in 2012 she invested in her 11 grandchildrens' and four great-grands' lives. In 2019 she enjoyed Chicago and Waco weddings of grandsons and was regaled with a surprise 90th birthday party event in Waco. Mary Ann is survived by daughters Sandra Phillips of Easterly, Tex.; and Suzie Person, Bangkok, Thailand, and sons Tim Anderson of Granada, Spain; and Brad Anderson of Fort Worth. She was preceded in death by her husband and her granddaughter Holley Anderson. FORT WORTH MEMORIAL: July 2, 2020, 11 a.m. at Agape Baptist; interment July 2, 5 p.m. at New Baden Cemetery near Franklin, Tex., where in the 1950s the Andersons pastored First Baptist Church before answering the call to foreign missions. A Thailand memorial was held March 7. MEMORIALS: Agape Baptist Church or Cooperative Baptist Fellowship Global Missions.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 8, 2020