Mary Ann Keil FORT WORTH -- Mary Ann Dail Keil died in her sleep from Alzheimer's on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, while on vacation in Steamboat Springs, Colo. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Trinity Terrace, Fort Worth. Interment: Private on Friday, Nov. 29, in DFW National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: No flowers please. If desired, make donationrs to the , 2630 W. Fwy., #100, Fort Worth, TX 76102. Mary Ann was born in 1930 in St. Louis, Mo., the oldest of five children. She attended DePauw University and graduated from Washington University, St. Louis, in 1951. After working for a year as a hostess for the GM&0 Railroad on the weekly special train from Chicago to Point Clear, Ala., she married Byron Keil in May 1952. She was an elementary school teacher in Kirkwood, Mo., and Odessa, Texas. After moving to Fort Worth, Mary Ann became very active in Panhellenic with KKG at TCU. She was a docent at both the Amon Carter and Kimbell museums. She was a member of the Fort Worth Woman's Club (Aquarius '70) and Garden Club, Lecture Foundation, Farando and Dinner Dance clubs, and Rejebianbian Book Club. Mary Ann had a special interest as a leader of a high school girls' Camp Fire group. She loved to travel and visited most all the 48 states, Alaska and Canadian provinces. Mary Ann was a collector of Oriental art, and had many pieces collected from travels to Japan, China, Burma and Thailand. She loved the European countries, cruise and river boat trips, and business trips with her husband to Australia. Kauai was her favorite island in Hawaii, and she was excited by the many different wild animals of Kenya. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Byron L. Keil; children, Karen Senter (Reid), New Orleans, Byron Keil II (Vanessa), Aledo, Dr. Kristi Keil (John Young), Denver; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three sisters; and brother.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 25, 2019