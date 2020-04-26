|
Mary Ann Key FORT WORTH--Mary Ann Key, 83, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, from complications of pulmonary arterial hypertension and cancer. SERVICE: At her request, the private remembrance service will be limited to immediate family. MEMORIALS: Instead of flowers, the family would appreciate gifts in her memory to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association. This charitable organization's mission is to find ways to prevent and cure pulmonary hypertension and to provide hope for the pulmonary hypertension community through support, education, advocacy and awareness: Pulmonary Hypertension Association, 801 Roeder Road, Ste. 1000. Silver Spring, MD 20910. Online donations: https://phassociation.org/donate/ Mary Ann, a longtime resident of Fort Worth, was the founder of Key School and among the first in the city to teach dyslexic students. She received a Bachelor's degree from the University of Oklahoma, a Master's from Texas Christian University, and certifications from Scottish Rite Hospital Language Training Unit as an academic language therapist. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Leston and Lucy Norfleet, and brother, Tom Norfleet. SURVIVORS: Her daughters and sons-in law, Anne Key and Ben Kuehn of Albuquerque, N.M., Lori Key and Ian Flude of Busan, South Korea, Jamie and Andre Ileks of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Ariana and Carson Ileks; sister-in-law, Lynnea Key of San Francisco.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2020