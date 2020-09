Mary Ann MaciasSeptember 16, 1942 - September 17, 2020Azle, Texas - Mary Ann Macias, 78, of Azle, Texas passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020.Visitation: 12:30 to 1:30 Wednesday at Greenwood followed by funeral service at 2:00 p.m. in Greenwood Chapel.Ann was born Sept. 16, 1942 in Fort Worth and graduated from Brewer High School in White Settlement. As a young woman, she worked for General Dynamics and Volkswagen, where she met husband Raul. They dated for eight years before enjoying 42 years of marriage.In her spare time, Ann created ceramics in her kiln. She was known for painting her creations with great detail and expressive eyes. She also loved to cook and entertain. She regularly hosted friends and family at her home, often treating them to homemade chicken enchiladas or chicken fried steak. Christmas was her favorite holiday, and she looked forward to decorating her home each year for her grandchildren and great grandchildren.Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Rose and James Singleton; sister, Linda Anderson; and granddaughter, Emily Morrison.She is survived by husband, Raul; daughter, Tammie Jones; son, Glenn Morrison and wife, Dana; grandson, Jeremy Morrison; grandson, Alan Farmer and wife, Halley; granddaughter, Lauren Furbacher; grandson, James Riley Morrison; great-granddaughter, Ada-Belle Morrison; and great-grandson, Cade Farmer.