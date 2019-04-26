Services Thompson's Harveson & Cole 702 Eighth Ave. Fort Worth , TX 76104 817-336-0345 Resources More Obituaries for Mary Kleuser Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Ann Monkhouse Kleuser

Obituary Condolences Flowers Mary Ann Monkhouse Kleuser FORT WORTH -- Mary Ann Monkhouse Kleuser passed away quietly on Tuesday morning, April 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family following a twelve month ordeal with brain cancer. Mary Ann faced this challenge with the same grace and dignity as she managed her entire life. SERVICE: Prayer Service, 2 p.m. Saturday at St Andrew Catholic Church. Burial: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 5 - 7 p.m. Friday at Thompson's Harveson and Cole. MEMORIALS: Mary Ann will be eternally grateful for donations to the Center For Transforming lives (formerly known as the YWCA), 512 West 4th Street Fort Worth, Texas 76102, www.transforminglives.org/give-back . Mary Ann was born in Dallas, Texas on January 19, 1950 to George and Genevieve Monkhouse. She graduated from Hillcrest High School in 1967. Since Mary Ann loved arts and crafts as a young girl, her mother encouraged her to pursue a degree in Occupational Therapy. Mary Ann earned her bachelor's degree in OT from Colorado State University in 1971. In 1975, Mary Ann was hired by Scott & White Clinic in Temple, Texas to start an Occupational Therapy Department. By the time of her departure from Scott & White in 1981, Mary Ann had established a large and well-respected department with six OTs. On June 30, 1977, while she was at Scott & White, Mary Ann met an obscure Resident in Orthopaedic Surgery. Their relationship continued for the next four years until Mary Ann convinced Tom to get married. They were married in Temple on July 25, 1981 and then moved to Fort Worth. They had three wonderful sons together, George, Charlie, and John. During this time, Mary Ann worked part-time as an OT while she was actively involved in her sons' school activities. She later earned her master's degree in OT at TWU. Mary Ann absolutely loved Fort Worth from the moment she moved here in 1981. She was very involved in so many organizations, including the Junior League, Streams and Valleys, FW Parks and Recreation Board, Nolan High School, and Fort Worth Southwest Rotary Club. Mary Ann was also a past president of the Tarrant County Medical Alliance, and she organized the first Healthfair in 1988 while carrying baby #3. She was selected as Occupational Therapist of the year by the Texas OT Association, and she chaired the committee that successfully gained licensure for all OTs in the state of Texas. Mary Ann was also a Master Gardener, a docent at the Kimbell Art Museum, and a volunteer and board member at the Center For Transforming Lives. Mary Ann enjoyed being with people and for many years belonged to a book club, an investment group, a bridge club, and a church class. All of those members considered Mary Ann a best friend. Mary Ann's creativity, wisdom, quick wit, and intellectual curiosity were so much a part of her being, whether she was sewing, designing home renovations, planting gardens, sketching, or traveling the world. In addition, she had the unique ability to assess the strengths and weaknesses of organizations and to use her creativity to support their organizational purposes. The family would like to thank Dr. Brett Cochrum, Dr. Mary Milam, and Dr. Tom Leavens for their dedication and compassionate care. A special thanks from Tom and the Kleuser family to all of Mary Ann's friends, her "Guardian Angels," who provided meals, support, pedicures, movie afternoons, and love during this time. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, George and Gen Monkhouse. SURVIVORS: Her husband, Tom. Her sons, George and wife Mailyse, and son Adrian Thomas of Mantes La Jolie, France; Charles, of Fort Worth; and John of Park City, Utah. Mary Ann's sister, Patty Kopeck and husband, Tom; and numerous wonderful cousins, nieces, nephews, in/out-laws and her other two loving sons, Joshua Ryan Jones and Kameron Beckerich.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries