Mary Ann Moore Obituary
Mary Ann Moore FORT WORTH--Mary Ann Gawlik Moore, 75, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, peacefully, at home while in the care of hospice. BLESSING OF THE ASHES MEMORIAL: 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at St Paul's Catholic Church, 5508 Black Oak Lane, Fort Worth, Texas, 76114. Mary donated her body to science through the Willed Body Program at UNT-Health Science Center. Mary was born March 9, 1944, in Beeville, Texas, to Pete and Agnes Gawlik. They later moved to Odessa, Texas, where she graduated from Odessa High School in 1962 and then married the love of her life, Roy Max Moore Jr., in November 1963. She was known lovingly by many as "Ms. Mary," from her many years in child care education at Lang Private School and later at Kids R Luv Learning Center and several years privately in her home. She was known for her most gracious and giving heart along with her kindness to everyone who crossed her path . . . She will be missed by so many ... Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Agnes Gawlik, and her brother, Charlie Gawlik of Odessa, Texas. SURVIVORS: Her loving husband, Roy Max Moore Jr.; son, Roy Max Moore III; daughter, Anna Rachael Moore; and brothers, Benny (wife, Deb) Gawlik of Tucson, Ariz., Robert (wife, Shirley) Gawlik of Houma, La., and Daniel (wife, Lynn) Gawlik of Odessa and Possum Kingdom Lake, Texas.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 29, 2019
