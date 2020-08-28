1/1
Mary Ann Moss Wright
1928 - 2020
{ "" }
Mary Ann Moss Wright WEATHERFORD -- Mary Ann Moss Wright, 92, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 due to natural causes, in a Fort Worth hospital. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at North Side Baptist Church, Weatherford. Burial: East Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in White's Chapel of Memories, Weatherford. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made to the Center of Hope or North Side Christian Preschool Scholarship Fund. Mary was born August 22, 1928 in Bonham, Texas with her twin sister, Martha, to John H. and Eva Moss. She graduated from Paschal High School. While attending Cozzen's Business College, she worked at Fuqua's Grocery and Coffee Shop as a cashier, and Haltom's Jewelers. Mary met the love of her life, Bill W. Wright, in November of 1949, and they were married on her birthday in 1950. After moving to Weatherford they became active members of North Side Baptist Church. She worked at the Merchants and Farmers State Bank, North Side Baptist Church, Weatherford ISD, and First Baptist Church, in addition to owning Wright Gifts. She retired at the age of 78 to be a full time Mimi. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, John W. Moss. SURVIVORS: Husband of 70 years, Bill; children, Lynda, Lana, and Adrian; grandchildren, Lyndsie and husband, Daniel Montgomery, Jordan and wife, Charlcie Robinson; great-grandchildren, Paxton and Maddox, Emma and Ruthanne; twin sister, Martha; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and a multitude of wonderful friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
White's Funeral Home -Weatherford
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
North Side Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
White's Funeral Home -Weatherford
130 Houston Avenue
Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 596-4811
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
August 27, 2020
Mary was the kind of person you couldn’t wait to see and talk to. I’m lifting your family up in prayer. Mary was just the Best, and I was Blessed to know her.
Linda Harris
Friend
August 26, 2020
My heart goes out to you. She was a great lady. May God wrap His loving arms around you and give you comfort.
Kitty Jamieson ❤
Kitty Jamieson
Friend
August 26, 2020
Mary was such a sweet lady. I had very much respect for her. She was a beautiful lady and I thought You two made a wonderful couple. May God hold you in his loving care.
Pat Holt
August 26, 2020
A great lady who loved all, always a smile, God bless this family Connie Goff Hyatt
Connie Hyatt
August 26, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the wonderful family of this beautiful lady. She was such a Godly lady and was loved by all who knew her. Angels are surely welcoming her home!
Wanda Boyles
Friend
August 26, 2020
Such a sweet and kind lady! Always loved going into The Wright Gifts! Sending prayers for her family!
Patricia Looper
August 26, 2020
Oh Bill and children. I’m so sorry for y’alls great loss. Due to my leukemia I cannot be in closed in crowds. My heart will b there with y’all. Love to a great LADY
Tiny Manning
Friend
