Mary Ann Moss Wright WEATHERFORD -- Mary Ann Moss Wright, 92, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 due to natural causes, in a Fort Worth hospital. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at North Side Baptist Church, Weatherford. Burial: East Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in White's Chapel of Memories, Weatherford. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made to the Center of Hope or North Side Christian Preschool Scholarship Fund. Mary was born August 22, 1928 in Bonham, Texas with her twin sister, Martha, to John H. and Eva Moss. She graduated from Paschal High School. While attending Cozzen's Business College, she worked at Fuqua's Grocery and Coffee Shop as a cashier, and Haltom's Jewelers. Mary met the love of her life, Bill W. Wright, in November of 1949, and they were married on her birthday in 1950. After moving to Weatherford they became active members of North Side Baptist Church. She worked at the Merchants and Farmers State Bank, North Side Baptist Church, Weatherford ISD, and First Baptist Church, in addition to owning Wright Gifts. She retired at the age of 78 to be a full time Mimi. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, John W. Moss. SURVIVORS: Husband of 70 years, Bill; children, Lynda, Lana, and Adrian; grandchildren, Lyndsie and husband, Daniel Montgomery, Jordan and wife, Charlcie Robinson; great-grandchildren, Paxton and Maddox, Emma and Ruthanne; twin sister, Martha; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and a multitude of wonderful friends.