Mary Ann Roessler Harris WESTPHALIA -- Mary Ann Roessler was born to Ben and Bertha Roessler in Westphalia, Texas, on July 6, 1927. On January 16, 2020, she passed peacefully as her family surrounded her with love, tears, and prayers. She will be greatly missed! SERVICES: Rosary and Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Tues., Jan. 28, in Westphalia Hall. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the rebuilding of The Church of the Visitation, Westphalia, Texas, online at https://austindiocese.org/church-of-the-visitation-fund or by mailing a check to: Church of the Visitation, 144 CR 3000, Lott, Texas 76656 in the name of Mary Ann Harris. She graduated Lott High school in 1944. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her first husband, John Doskocil; her second husband, Malcolm Harris; her son, Ronnie Doskocil; and her daughter, Pat Mott. SURVIVORS: five sisters, Liz Morris, Lou Buckholt (Al), Angie Kosel (Ray), Bernadette Bruggman (Darwin), Madeline Lambert (James); one brother, Buddy Roessler (Nelda); three sons, Jim Doskocil (Mary Ellen), John Doskocil Jr. (Teri), and Chris Doskocil (Cindy); three daughters, Kate Allred (Dave), Maggie Aune (George), and Debi Eutsler; sixteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and a multitude of nephews and nieces. COOK-GERNGROSS-GREEN-PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME Rosebud, Texas 254-583 7812
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 24, 2020