Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home - Rosebud
111 South 2nd St.
Rosebud, TX 76570
(254) 583-7812
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Roessler Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Roessler Harris Obituary
Mary Ann Roessler Harris WESTPHALIA -- Mary Ann Roessler was born to Ben and Bertha Roessler in Westphalia, Texas, on July 6, 1927. On January 16, 2020, she passed peacefully as her family surrounded her with love, tears, and prayers. She will be greatly missed! SERVICES: Rosary and Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Tues., Jan. 28, in Westphalia Hall. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the rebuilding of The Church of the Visitation, Westphalia, Texas, online at https://austindiocese.org/church-of-the-visitation-fund or by mailing a check to: Church of the Visitation, 144 CR 3000, Lott, Texas 76656 in the name of Mary Ann Harris. She graduated Lott High school in 1944. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her first husband, John Doskocil; her second husband, Malcolm Harris; her son, Ronnie Doskocil; and her daughter, Pat Mott. SURVIVORS: five sisters, Liz Morris, Lou Buckholt (Al), Angie Kosel (Ray), Bernadette Bruggman (Darwin), Madeline Lambert (James); one brother, Buddy Roessler (Nelda); three sons, Jim Doskocil (Mary Ellen), John Doskocil Jr. (Teri), and Chris Doskocil (Cindy); three daughters, Kate Allred (Dave), Maggie Aune (George), and Debi Eutsler; sixteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and a multitude of nephews and nieces. COOK-GERNGROSS-GREEN-PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME Rosebud, Texas 254-583 7812
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -