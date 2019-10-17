Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Greenwood Chapel
Mary Ann Webb Obituary
Mary Ann Webb FORT WORTH--Mary Ann Webb, 75, went to be with our Lord Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Greenwood. Mary Ann was born Feb. 1, 1944, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Frank and Frankie Majors McDonald. She met Norman Webb Jr. in the ninth grade, started dating him three days later, and on Dec. 22, 1962, married the love of her life. Mary Ann was the beloved matriarch of her family, becoming a "mom" to many. Mary Ann worked as a nurse for many years, retired, then managed bingo halls. Mary Ann loved her family, gave endlessly to others, and will be deeply missed. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Fred McDonald; and sister, Wynette Dixon. SURVIVORS: Husband of 57 years, Norman Webb Jr.; daughters, Toni Morley (Kelon) and Kerri Webb; sons, Bruce Webb and Cody Webb; brother, Roger McDonald (Jan); grandchildren, Gray Morley, Ryan Morley, Seth Morley, Kyra Webb, and Keet Webb; and numerous other family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 17, 2019
