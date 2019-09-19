|
|
Mary Ann Winters Daniels FORT WORTH -- Mary Ann Winters Daniels, 63, died on Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10 a.m. Saturday, September 21, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 3312 Dryden Rd., Fort Worth, 76109. A reception at 11:30 a.m. at the church will follow the funeral mass. Interment: 3 p.m. Saturday at Moore Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 20, at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Dr., Arlington, 76012. A vigil will be held at 7 p.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please bring children's books for donation or contact Michelle Allee at [email protected] Mary was born on February 8, 1956 in Tulsa, Okla. to Richard Q. Winters and Mary Lou Winters. She had three brothers and two sisters: Mike, Sally, Rick, Steve, and Linda. Mary graduated from Sam Houston High School in 1974. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Foreign Language (French / Elementary Education) from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1979. She was involved in education for over forty years, teaching and substituting for first, second, and third grade classes as well as after school programs. Mary had a passion for teaching children to read and loved to read stories in funny voices during class. She was named teacher of the year for Crowley Independent School District in 2008. She loved mystery novels, playing Phase 10, and binge watching TV shows on her Ipad. She enjoyed M&M's, Diet Dr. Pepper, and ice from Sonic. She was selfless and loved giving presents to children. SURVIVORS: two children, Michelle Allee and Aaron Daniels; and two grandchildren, Natalie and Kelsey Allee.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 19, 2019