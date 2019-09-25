|
Mary Ann Withers ARLINGTON--Mary Ann Withers was born, Mary Ann Hall, on July 19, 1931 in Moline, Ill., and died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Mary Ann was an only child to Leona Butt Hall and Theodore C. Hall, and was an avid reader and excellent student. Mary Ann graduated with honors from the Villa De Chantal in Moline in June 1949, and served as the class officer of secretary. Mary Ann was the first member of her family to attend college, and she graduated from Kansas City University in 1953, and was recognized for her academic achievement in the "Who's Who of American Colleges." After graduation, at the urging of her friend Jackie Armbruster, she interviewed and was hired as a stewardess for TWA based out of San Francisco, Calif. The golden years of flying for TWA and living in the sparkling city of San Francisco were filled with raucous fun and adventure, which included an introduction to a young Naval officer by the name of Fred J. Withers, a native of Fort Worth, who would become her husband and beloved partner. They married June 9, 1956, at Moffett Field, Calif. Their adventure together would produce four children, Mary Ellen, Julie, Timothy and Daniel, with thousands of miles of relocations to duty stations from California to Virginia to Florida and Texas. Upon Fred's retirement as a captain USN in 1977, the family located to Arlington, Texas, where Fred would work as an executive for Tandy Corporation until his death in 1987. Mary Ann's keen mind, creative spark and competitive spirit served her well as the wife of a Naval officer for 21 years. Her service to our country, while uncompensated and unacknowledged, matched the contributions of her husband. Mary Ann was a devoted mother and homemaker who created a warm and inviting home for her family regardless of the many relocations. She had a myriad of interests, which included cooking, reading, gardening, card playing, crossword puzzles, knitting, stitchery, needlepoint and politics. She often followed the interests of her husband and children and became an expert in canning, sewing, candle making, rock polishing, BB guns, pine box derby cars, wooden spoons, competitive swimming, football, basketball, paper routes, science projects and homework of any kind. Mary Ann worked outside the home as a nursery school co-founder, a lead retailer at Coquilla Needlepoint Gallery, and as a salesperson at Paper Capers. Mary Ann knew no strangers; she was big-hearted, kind and quick to laugh; connecting with friends and strangers alike with genuine interest, curiosity, insight and often advice. She will be dearly missed by her children, whom she acknowledged as her greatest achievement. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Retired USN Capt. Fred J. Withers. SURVIVORS: Her children, Mary Ellen Semel (Stephen), Julie Withers, Timothy Withers (Dagirlea) and Daniel Withers (Cindy); grandchildren, John, Nolan, and Ben Semel, Thomas Sartorelli )Rebecca), Mitchell and Olivia Withers, and Avery, John and David Withers; and great-grandchild, Forest Sartorelli. We wish to thank the many friends and caregivers who loved Mary Ann and were part of her journey.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 25, 2019