Mary Anne Harris ARLINGTON--Mary Anne Roberts Harris, a retired Realtor, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A private graveside service will be held for immediate family only. A memorial will be scheduled for a later date, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please visit Mary Anne's memorial website for announcement date - https://memorial.wadefamilyfuneralhome.com/Mary-Harris/4147388/index.php. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Mission Arlington. Mary Anne was born Nov. 29, 1929, in Arkansas City, Kan., where she attended the local schools. She went to Oklahoma College for Women for two years then received her BA from the University of Oklahoma where she was a member of Alpha Phi Sorority. She did graduate work at SMU on scholarship. She was a speech therapist for the Dallas and Fort Worth public schools. While teaching in Dallas in 1953, she met her husband, Tom, on a blind date. He was a freshman at Southwestern Medical School at the time. They were married in 1953. She followed her husband to Tacoma, Wash., and Anchorage, Alaska, while he was serving in the Army Medical Corps as a doctor. In 1960, they settled in Fort Worth where Tom was an anesthesiologist, and Mary Anne was busy carpooling their three children to Trinity Valley and Fort Worth Country Day schools. They moved to Arlington in 1969. Mary Anne was a travel agent from 1976 to 1979 then became a Realtor with Ebby Halliday Real Estate. After Tom retired, they began traveling the world. They took their grandsons, Mitchell and Tony Harris, to all 50 state capitals and the U.S. capital. They also traveled to Europe and other foreign countries with them as they did with their other grandchildren. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was a lifelong Methodist. Mary Anne was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Walter Albert Roberts and Mary Jane Hitchcock Roberts; her beloved husband, Thomas W. Harris, M.D.; and beloved son, Gregory Warren Harris. SURVIVORS: Son, Jeffrey R. Harris, M.D., and wife, Judy Wasserheit, M.D., of Seattle; daughter-in-law, Danielle Chatillon of Las Vegas; daughter, Kathryn Anne Yoakum and husband, Danny, of Austin; grandsons, Mitchell Harris (Geoffrey Whitten), Tony Harris (Samantha), Matthew Faxon and Asher Harris; granddaughter, Chelsea Faxon (David Reeves); great-granddaughter, Violet Harris; sister, Carol Sue Roberts Callahan of Conroe, Texas; brother-in-law, Kimble Harris and wife, Ann, of Henderson, Texas; five nieces; and two nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2020