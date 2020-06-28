Mary Anne Harris Cannon ARLINGTON--Mary Anne Harris Cannon passed away peacefully on the night of Sunday, May 3, 2020, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Her strong will and determination allowed her to keep her battle going despite the odds. Born in Dallas and remaining in the area, Mary Anne grew up in the Samuel Grand neighborhood, graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1955. During school, she was on the ice-skating club, volunteered with the Red Cross, and was a member of the Good Scholarship Club. She also played church softball and was a stellar athlete at many sports. After graduating WW, she embarked on a career at Cabell's Dairy as an accountant before leaving to start a family with her husband, Dr. L.T. Cannon. They moved to a horse ranch east of Plano, where she taught her daughter and two sons to ride. Soon, they were showing horses nationally, with Mary Anne being the road warrior driving their rig to almost every state in the country. Her children became nationally ranked, and Mary Anne took great pride in her children's accomplishments. She made many friends around the country, and kept in touch with them right up to her passing. In the offseason she played on a women's softball team with ladies half her age but was easily the best player in the league, still having a rocket arm and power at the plate. She also excelled at basketball, pool, ping pong, bowling, and golf. Her only shortcoming was that she ran so slow you could time her with a calendar. She had a great love for all animals and was known to take in any stray, as she believed no animal should have to go through life thinking it wasn't good enough to be wanted and loved. Every dog, cat, and horse became family. Mary Anne possessed what some called perfect penmanship; she could complete any crossword puzzle swiftly; and had a keen intellectual curiosity that she passed on to her children. Her children and grandchildren were her true love, and she always supported and encouraged them in all their endeavors. After the passing of her husband, Mary Anne traveled for a few years before settling in Arlington. She soon joined the Texas Rangers baseball organization, working in the ticket office. She so loved baseball and the Rangers. She was also a diehard Cowboys fan, always rooting them on no matter win or lose, and never realizing that no matter how loudly she yelled advice the players and coaches could not hear her through the TV. Her dedication to sports was eternal and enduring. Mary Anne was preceded in death by her grandmother, Freddie Ford; her father, Robinson Cary Harris; her mother, Bonnie Louise Harris; and husband, Dr. Lester T. Cannon. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her brother, Robert T. Harris; sister-in-law, Jan Harris; son, Bryan Thomas Cannon; son, Michael Vernon Cannon; daughter, Donna Kaye Jett; grandson, Colin Jennings Cannon; granddaughter, Jordan Leigh Cannon; grandson, Scott Jettl; granddaughter, Stephanie Jeanette Cannon; granddaughter, Jaqueline Diane Cannon; niece, Susan Harris; and nephew, Kye Harris. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Due to the pandemic, a memorial service is pending.