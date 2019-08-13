|
Mary Annette "Mary Ann" Villines Bodiford MIDLOTHIAN--Mary Annette Villines Bodiford, "Mary Ann," 83, joined her husband in heaven, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood. Mary Ann was born in Marshall, Ark., April 26, 1936. Mary Ann attended Paschal High School in Fort Worth and received her Texas real estate brokers license from the University of Texas at Arlington. She married Donald Cagney Bodiford on Dec. 24, 1951. They attended First Baptist Church of Midlothian. Mary Ann was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mary Anne was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years; parents, Rev. George N. and Edith Villines; and sister, Patricia Chester. Mary will be greatly missed by many. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Debra Powell and Candy Patterson and husband, John; grandchildren, John Powell and wife, Iraima, Justin Patterson and wife, Denise, Jarrod Patterson and wife, Mollie, John Patterson Jr. and wife, Melisa, Courtney Lackey and husband, Collin; great-grandchildren, Jaren, Peyton, Keily, Olivia, Gloria, Sophia, Sebastian, Ethan, Madelyn, Addeline, Giuliana, Mason, Anna, Nolan, Delilah, Edward, Benjamin, David, Mary Em, Benjamin E., Valeria, Valentina; sister, Betty Moni and husband, Don; and numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 13, 2019